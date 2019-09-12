|
|
|
Matthews Brenda Joy Passed peacefully in hospital on
6th September, aged 86 years, following prolonged convalescence. Beloved wife to the late Bob,
greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Flowers welcome, donations
may be made towards
The Animal Rescue Charity.
A donation plate will be provided after the service. Funeral service will take place at The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 3.40pm.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019