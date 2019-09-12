Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Brenda Matthews

Matthews Brenda Joy Passed peacefully in hospital on
6th September, aged 86 years, following prolonged convalescence. Beloved wife to the late Bob,
greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Flowers welcome, donations
may be made towards
The Animal Rescue Charity.
A donation plate will be provided after the service. Funeral service will take place at The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 3.40pm.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
