|
|
|
JENKINSON Brenda
née Bristowe Peacefully on
10th February 2019,
in Rock House Residential
Care Home, and formerly of
Wheatley Hills, aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife
of David Jenkinson,
loving mother of Peter and Ann,
also a much loved nanna
and great nanna.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Monday 4th March 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
W.E Pinder & Son.
Bawtry. Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More