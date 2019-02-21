Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Jenkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Jenkinson

Notice Condolences

Brenda Jenkinson Notice
JENKINSON Brenda
née Bristowe Peacefully on
10th February 2019,
in Rock House Residential
Care Home, and formerly of
Wheatley Hills, aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife
of David Jenkinson,
loving mother of Peter and Ann,
also a much loved nanna
and great nanna.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Monday 4th March 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
W.E Pinder & Son.
Bawtry. Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.