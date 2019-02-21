|
Green Brenda Suddenly on 13th February after a short illness and of Armthorpe, aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of Ken, devoted mum of David and the late Paul, a much loved aunty and great aunty, loving sister of the late Derek and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February at 12.40pm.
Please note family flowers only
please by request but, if desired,
donations in lieu may be made to
British Heart Foundation.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
