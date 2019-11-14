|
|
|
GRAHAM Brenda Passed away peacefully on 9th November 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the late John. Treasured mum to John and Valerie. Precious nana and great nana.
Brenda was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November at 11.20am.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons, Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB. Tel 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019