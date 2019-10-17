Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
13:00
Barnby Moor Crematorium
Betty Wilson Notice
Wilson Betty Peacefully, on October 8th,
in St Saviour's Care Home, Retford and of Bawtry, formerly of Rossington aged 100 years.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Alfred Henry Wilson,
dear mum of Pat and Graham, also, the
much-loved grandma of Rachel and Helen, Charlie and Alex and cherished
great grandma Betty of Alfred William.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at Barnby Moor Crematorium (DN22 8QJ) at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance c/o W.E. Pinder & Son
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
