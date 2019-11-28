|
Stirland Betty Passed away peacefully on 7th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife to the late Christopher Magee, later beloved wife of the late Eric Stirland.
A much loved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A great friend to many throughout Carcroft, Skellow and beyond.
Betty will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in aid of the
Salvation Army would be appreciated. A donation plate will be made
available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 207a Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 727959
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019