PEARS née Hirst
Betty On 24th May 2019,
passed away peacefully in Doncaster Hospital, aged 92 years
and of Westwoodside.
Beloved wife of the late Reginald Pears. A loving devoted mum and mother in law of Michael and Maureen, Margaret and Stephen, John and Dawn, Rosemary and Peter, Carl and Fiona and the late Keith. Cherished nana to
all her grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
dearest sister to Flossie.
Funeral service takes place on
Monday 17th June in
Westwoodside Methodist Chapel, 11.45am to be followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired may be made to The British Heart Foundation or Diabetes Trust and left in Chapel or sent c/o Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside,
DN9 2DR
Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
