NORTHEDGE Betty Passed away peacefully on 18th June, after an illness bravely borne, and of Dunscroft aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the Late Ken. Loving Mum of Sarah, dear Grandma of Jenna and mother-in-law to Grant, also a dear sister and Aunty.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 3.20 pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for Alzheimer's Society, a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake.
Tel 01302 84129
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
