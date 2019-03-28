Home

B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
09:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Betty Lawson
LAWSON Betty Ann Passed away peacefully on
19th March after an illness bravely borne and of Kirk Sandall late of Stainforth, aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Derek,
loving mam of Jayne dear mammar of Steven and Lucy, also a dear sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 29th March at 9-40am.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations in lieu for for Chatfield Suite at D.R.I a plate will be provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to
B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors,
Fishlake Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
