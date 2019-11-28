|
|
|
HUNT Betty
(née Russell) Passed away peacefully on
November 19th in Elm Park Nursing Home, formerly of Grove Avenue,
York Road. Aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Cyril Ashley. Much Loved Mum of Linda and Peter.
Dear Mother-in-law of Steve and Sharon and devoted Nanna,
Great Nanna and Great Great Nanna.
"Dearly loved, She will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 29th November at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley
at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Association, a collection plate will be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019