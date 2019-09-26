|
|
|
Hanson Betty
(Bet) Peacefully on
17th September and of Balby aged 86 years.
A devoted wife to the late Kenneth Hanson and a much loved mum to
Scott and Tracy, also a loving sister and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please by request but donations gratefully received to Dr Barnardos.
A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium. Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019