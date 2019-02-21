|
|
|
HALLGATE Betty Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on
6th February 2019, aged 90.
Dearly loved mum, grandma,
great grandma, sister, auntie and friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
however there will be a collection
plate for donations to Dementia UK
after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More