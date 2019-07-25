Home

Beryl Simper Notice
SIMPER (née SMITH)
Beryl Margaret Passed away peacefully on 19th July 2019 aged 89 years, in St. John's Hospice, Doncaster,
and of Harworth, formerly of Barnburgh Grange.
Beloved wife of the late Walter,
also dearly loved sister of the late Jeanne and Cecil.
Much loved sister-in-law to Vera, auntie to Lesley & Daniel, Sally, Diane, Nigel & Anne, great auntie to Becky & Tim, Miriam, Bethany, Sam and William, and great great auntie to Zeke.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at All Saints Church, Harworth, followed by a private cremation.
Contact W.E. Pinder & Son for details, tel. 01302 710285.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to All Saints Church c/o
W.E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019
