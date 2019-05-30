|
Simms Beryl Passed away peacefully on 17th May 2019, aged 87 years.
Beryl was the beloved wife of Frank, much loved Mum of David and Bryan, Mother-in-law of Christine and Paula. Treasured Grandma of Nicola and Andrew, Great Grandma to Callan, Evie, Oliver and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 5th June 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.40am
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in Beryl's memory for the Work of Age UK.
A collection plate will be available.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
