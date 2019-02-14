Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
McKECHNIE
Beryl Passed away on 31st January, 2019. Aged 70 years and of Cusworth, formerly of Balby and Edlington. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Andrew McKechnie. A loving Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma and a dear Sister. Also a loving partner to Barry.
Funeral service and committal to take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 25th February, 2019
at 10.40 am. Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster DN1 3DJ
Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
