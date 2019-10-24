Home

Glen Beryl Ann (Bess) Passed away peacefully at home in Armthorpe, with her family beside her
on Monday 14th October 2019,
aged 71 years.
Loving wife, mother, nanny
and great-grandma, also sister
and friend to many.
Bess will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 29th October at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to 'Parkinson's UK'. A collection plate will be available after the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthope, Doncaster.
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
