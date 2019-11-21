|
|
|
BROWN Beryl Christine Josephine would like to take this opportunity to express her sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, letters and cards of condolence and
support shown to her during
her recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks are extended to Susanna Brookes for her wonderfully comforting service, W E Pinder and Sons for their kindness and attention to detail with the Funeral arrangements and funeral buffet, and lastly, but in no way least, to everyone who made a donation to Leukemia &
Myeloma Research UK.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019