BROWN Beryl Christine Passed away peacefully
on 27th October 2019,
aged 88 years, and of Cantley. Beloved wife of the late Alan Brown, and devoted sister to Josephine.
Beryl will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral Service and committal will take place on Tuesday 12th November at 11.40am at Rose Hill Crematorium. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be made in lieu to Leukemia Research UK, a donation box will be provided as you leave the service. Enquiries to W E Pinder,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry DN10 6QL
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019