|
|
|
Beardmore Beryl Peacefully on Thursday
28th November 2019, whilst in the care of Clarence House Nursing Home, and with her loving family by her side, Beryl, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved mother of Wayne,
Debbie and Paul and a loving mother
in law of Debbie. A cherished grandma of Darren, Matthew and Sarah.
A much loved sister and auntie,
Beryl was a great friend to many
and will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate
Beryl's life will be held at Rosehill Crematorium, Doncaster on
Monday 16th December at 10.20am.
Floral tributes may be sent c/o the funeral director, or donations in
Beryl's memory may be made to Crisis,
Unit 3A, Concept Court, Manvers Way, Manvers, Rotherham, S63 5BD.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons, Tel 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019