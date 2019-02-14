Home

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Bernard Close

Bernard Close
CLOSE Bernard
(Barney) Peacefully on 31st January and of Armthorpe,
aged 63 years.
The beloved husband of Sandy,
much loved dad of Darren and Dionne, a devoted grandad, loving brother and uncle and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th February at 1:20pm. Please note family flowers only by request but if desired, donations in lieu may be made to St. John's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
