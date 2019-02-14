|
CLOSE Bernard
(Barney) Peacefully on 31st January and of Armthorpe,
aged 63 years.
The beloved husband of Sandy,
much loved dad of Darren and Dionne, a devoted grandad, loving brother and uncle and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th February at 1:20pm. Please note family flowers only by request but if desired, donations in lieu may be made to St. John's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
