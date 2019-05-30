|
|
|
Dawson Barry Passed away on the
11th May 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Valerie
and loving dad to Alan and Kay.
Barry will be missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on the
3rd June at 12 noon, followed by
burial in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to Firefly, a collection plate will be available. Enquires to
Coop Funeralcare, 36 Mill Street, Armthorpe Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
Read More