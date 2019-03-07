|
GOVER Barrie Passed away peacefully on
27th February, late of Dunscroft,
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Christine, loving dad of Susan,
Michael, Diane and Steven, also a
dear grandad and great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th March at 1.40pm.
No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Dementia UK, a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
