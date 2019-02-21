Home

Barney Close

Notice

Barney Close Notice
close Barney Sandy and family would
like to take this opportunity to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad loss.
Particular thanks are extended to
Paul Hinds for his comforting words and service and to Bill Atkinson and
all staff at Carpenter Funeral Services for their care and attention
at this very sad time.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
