The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:00
The Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Barbara Stevenson Notice
Stevenson Barbara Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 23rd February 2019
aged 90 years.
Wife of Bernard, loving Mum of Gail, Roy and Linda. Loving grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on 19th March 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only by request.
A plate for donations will be made available at the service in aid of Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation.
The family invite you to share memories of Barbara at Carcroft Club after the service.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
