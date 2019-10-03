|
|
|
PENNINGTON Barbara Mary In loving memory of
Barbara Mary Pennington (née Fleming), who sadly passed away on 25th September 2019.
The dearly loved mother of Edward and Livy and mother-in-law of Michelle, also, the much-loved grandmother of Lauren Olivia and John Alastair, sister of Andrew and the late Peter,
sister-in-law of Arynn and Mireille and aunt of Emily, Solene, Piers and Yann.
Funeral service to take place on
Tuesday 8th October 2019
at Doncaster Minster at 1.45 pm
followed by private cremation.
No flowers or donations by request.
Enquiries to W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd.
Tel 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019