Munro Barbara Passed away peacefully at home in Tickhill on 22nd August 2019, aged 90 years.
The much loved wife of the late George Munro, loving mum of Carl & Cheryl, also a dear grandma great grandma
& sister of Anne.
Funeral service & cremation to take place on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster at 12.40 pm.
Family flowers only, donations to British Heart Foundation, C/o W E Pinder & Son 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL. Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019