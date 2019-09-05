Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Barbara Munro Notice
Munro Barbara Passed away peacefully at home in Tickhill on 22nd August 2019, aged 90 years.
The much loved wife of the late George Munro, loving mum of Carl & Cheryl, also a dear grandma great grandma
& sister of Anne.
Funeral service & cremation to take place on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster at 12.40 pm.
Family flowers only, donations to British Heart Foundation, C/o W E Pinder & Son 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL. Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
