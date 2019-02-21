Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Barbara McGuire

Barbara McGuire Notice
McGUIRE
Barbara Peacefully passed away
on 1st February 2019,
of Bessacarr aged 83 years.
The beloved and devoted
wife of Peter McGuire.
Much loved mum of David and Jane, and a very loving nannie.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Wilfrid's Parish Church, Cantley on Wednesday 6th March at 1.00pm, followed by Interment at the
Rose Hill Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully received, or donations to the staff at Town Moor House.

Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens Doncaster
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
