Harriman Audrey
(formerly Green, née Emmerson) Passed away peacefully in Scunthorpe Hospital - formerly of Hexthorpe, Townmoore and Thorne, aged 86. Cherished mum of Richard, Christopher, David, Andrew and Ruth. Much loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 14th June at 4pm.
By request family flowers only, donations can be made in Audrey's memory to Salvation Army and
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, DN4 0RB
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
