Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Wallace & Son (Crowle)
27 High Street
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN17 4LD
01724 488565
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Chester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Chester

Notice Condolences

Audrey Chester Notice
CHESTER Audrey It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Audrey who made the magnificent age of 90.
Her funeral will be at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 14th March at 11:20am.
Informal dress please.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired for the benefit of Bransby Horse Rescue Centre may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, 27 High Street, Crowle, DN17 4LD (01724) 488565.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.