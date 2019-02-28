|
CHESTER Audrey It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Audrey who made the magnificent age of 90.
Her funeral will be at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 14th March at 11:20am.
Informal dress please.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired for the benefit of Bransby Horse Rescue Centre may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, 27 High Street, Crowle, DN17 4LD (01724) 488565.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
