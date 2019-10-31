Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Oliver Arthur Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 19th October,
aged 82, and of Norton.
Devoted husband of Thelma, loving dad to Graeme and Neil, father in law of Michelle and a much loved grandad to Kirsten, Liam and Mellisa.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations may be made in Arthur's memory to Cancer Research UK.
In respect of Arthur's wishes no dark colours to be worn.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Salter Row, The Woolmarket, Pontefract, WF8 1AZ
Tel: 01977 703222
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
