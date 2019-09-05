|
|
|
Hull Arthur David Passed away on
24th August 2019, surrounded by
his family and friends,
aged 60 years and of Scawthorpe.
Beloved Husband, Dad, Brother,
Grandad, Uncle and friend.
Arthur will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th September at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please, however,
if desired there will be
a donation plate available
at the crematorium towards
the British Heart Foundation.
Family request all in attendance
to wear cheerful colours.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019