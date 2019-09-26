|
|
|
WHITEHEAD Anthony
(Rex) Peacefully at home on
Sunday 15th September 2019
aged 76 years.
Loving Husband of Gillian.
Devoted Dad to Russell and Nicola.
Father-in-Law to Glenn.
Brother of the late Barry.
Rex was also Brother-in-Law,
Uncle and friend of many
who will be greatly missed.
Family flowers only by request
but if desired donations will be
accepted towards Macmillan Nurses.
The Funerals Service will take place
on Thursday 3rd October at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster 2pm.
ENQ'S Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne,
Doncaster. TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019