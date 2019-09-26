Home

Wade's Funeral Services
30 Hatfield Road
, South Yorkshire DN8 5RE
01405 812966
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Anthony Whitehead Notice
WHITEHEAD Anthony
(Rex) Peacefully at home on
Sunday 15th September 2019
aged 76 years.
Loving Husband of Gillian.
Devoted Dad to Russell and Nicola.
Father-in-Law to Glenn.
Brother of the late Barry.
Rex was also Brother-in-Law,
Uncle and friend of many
who will be greatly missed.
Family flowers only by request
but if desired donations will be
accepted towards Macmillan Nurses.
The Funerals Service will take place
on Thursday 3rd October at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster 2pm.
ENQ'S Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne,
Doncaster. TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
