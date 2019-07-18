Home

J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:45
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Anthony Swain Notice
SWAIN Anthony John (Tony) Peacefully on Tuesday 9th July 2019, whilst at home and with his loving family present.
Tony, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Marion, much loved dad of John and his wife Kerry and Paula and her partner Geoff, cherished Grandad and Great Grandad of Hannah, Bethan and Lewis, Jodie, Lauren, Darcey, Mara and Thea.
Tony was a great friend to many and will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate Tony's life will be held a Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Monday 29th July at 11.40am. By request family flowers only please. Donations in Tony's memory may be made to Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1561, Oxford OX4 9GZ.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons,
Tel: 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019
