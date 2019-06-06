|
|
|
SHARP Anthony Previously of Barnsley, now Doncaster.
Passed away on the 29th May 2019 after a short illness.
Son of the late Cecil Sharp and Barbara Barnett and Brother of the late
Rodney Sharp.
Leaving behind his wife Ann and children Vanessa, Patricia, Barbara, Neil and Peter, also 5 grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium,
Ascot Avenue, Doncaster, DN4 6HE, on Monday 17th June at 2pm followed by a gathering at The Newton Arms, Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster,
DN5 8BP. Enquiries to:
The Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
Read More