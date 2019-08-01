|
|
|
Owens Anthony John
(Tony) Suddenly and unexpectedly at home
on 23rd July, aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of Madelaine, loving dad of Troy and Darren and devoted grandpa of Luca.
Dear brother-in-law and uncle.
Tony will be so sorely missed.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday, 9th August 2019 at 9:40 a.m.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made in lieu to The British Heart Foundation.
A plate will be provided at the
Crematorium. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019