Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
09:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Owens

Notice Condolences

Anthony Owens Notice
Owens Anthony John
(Tony) Suddenly and unexpectedly at home
on 23rd July, aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of Madelaine, loving dad of Troy and Darren and devoted grandpa of Luca.
Dear brother-in-law and uncle.
Tony will be so sorely missed.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday, 9th August 2019 at 9:40 a.m.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made in lieu to The British Heart Foundation.
A plate will be provided at the
Crematorium. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.