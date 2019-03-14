Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Anthony King Notice
KING Anthony John
'Tony' Passed away peacefully with family
by his side at the Royal Hallamshire
Hospital on Sunday 3rd March 2019. Dearly beloved husband, father and
grandfather, will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Funeral service is to be confirmed. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiring collection in aid of the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
