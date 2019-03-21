Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
BLENKINSOPP ANTHONY MELVIN Suddenly but peacefully in
hospital after a short illness on March 7th, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Mally,
much loved dad of Philip, Sarah, Robin,
Nathan, Thomas & Bethany,
dear grandad of Anthony, Phoebe,
Tommy, Abbey & Riley and
beloved brother of Margaret.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on
Wednesday 27th March 2019 at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu of flowers for The Stroke Unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Tatarai Trust may be sent to
W E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL
Enquiries, el. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
