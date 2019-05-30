|
|
|
Bagnall Anthony "Tony" Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 20th May 2019 aged 77 years and of Edlington.
Tony was the much loved Brother of Peter and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Tony's memory for the work of Diabetes UK.
A collection plate will be available.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
