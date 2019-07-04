|
|
|
IRELAND Annie 15/02/1924 - 21/06/2019
Passed away peacefully
in her sleep after a long
battle with dementia.
Loving wife of Les and mother
of Denise, Allan and Andrew.
Grandma to Helen, Sandy, Natasha
and Oliver and great grandma to
Millie, Jared, Carter and Grayson.
Also mother-in-law to Les and Jane.
Funeral is to be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 8th July at 11.40am and afterward at the Sportsman, Armthorpe Rd. We ask that anyone attending doesn't wear black.
There will be a donation plate
for Dementia UK (Doncaster).
All enquiries to
Deys Family Funeral Care
01302 285717
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 4, 2019