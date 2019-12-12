|
|
|
Cullen Annie
(Grannie Annie) Peacefully on 2nd December after a short illness and of Edenthorpe (formerly St James Street), aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mum of John and Joy
and mum-in-law of Brian, a devoted grandma and great grandma and
good friend to many who will be
sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
17th December at 10:40am.
Please note family flowers only by request but if desired donations in
lieu may be made to Wish Upon a Star,
a collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019