Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
15:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Anne Pawson Notice
PAWSON Anne Quietly passed away at her home in Highfields
on 1st June 2019,
aged 72 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Allan.
Much loved Mam,
Nanna & Great Nanna.
Anne will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 3:20pm.
No flowers by family request please,
however there will be a collection
plate available for donations
towards the NSPCC.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
