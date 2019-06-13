|
PAWSON Anne Quietly passed away at her home in Highfields
on 1st June 2019,
aged 72 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Allan.
Much loved Mam,
Nanna & Great Nanna.
Anne will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 3:20pm.
No flowers by family request please,
however there will be a collection
plate available for donations
towards the NSPCC.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
