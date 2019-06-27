Home

BURROWS Anne Peacefully at home on
Sunday 16th June 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Dennis.
A much loved Mum of Patricia, Peter. Also Mother-in-law to Peter,
Greatly missed Nanna to Oliver, Chloe, Jack, Alex and Libby, Sister of Graham, Vera, also Auntie, Great Auntie and friend of many who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
1pm on Friday 5th July 2019 at
St Johns Church Balby followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be accepted for
St Johns Church Fund.

Enquiries: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
