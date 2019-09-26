Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Staples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Staples

Notice Condolences

Ann Staples Notice
Staples Ann Passed away on
15th September 2019 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 67 years and of Skellow.
Beloved Wife of Colin.
Loving Mum of Lee.
Cherished Nana of Marcus.
Dear Cousin of Alan and Kevin.
Devoted Sister of Roy, Ian and Barry. Ann will be sadly missed by all family and friends and her much loved dogs, Benji and Max.
The funeral service will take place at Rosehill Crematorium on Monday
30th September at 11:40am.
Flowers are welcome, however,
if desired there will be a donation
plate available at the crematorium towards the R.S.P.C.A.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.