|
|
|
Staples Ann Passed away on
15th September 2019 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 67 years and of Skellow.
Beloved Wife of Colin.
Loving Mum of Lee.
Cherished Nana of Marcus.
Dear Cousin of Alan and Kevin.
Devoted Sister of Roy, Ian and Barry. Ann will be sadly missed by all family and friends and her much loved dogs, Benji and Max.
The funeral service will take place at Rosehill Crematorium on Monday
30th September at 11:40am.
Flowers are welcome, however,
if desired there will be a donation
plate available at the crematorium towards the R.S.P.C.A.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019