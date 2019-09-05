Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:15
Arksey All Saints Church
Ann Organ Notice
Organ Ann Passed away unexpectedly at home,
in Arksey, aged 73 years.
Beloved mum to John and Justin,
loving mum-in-law to Vicki and Jodie and adoring nanna and great-nanna. Ann was also a much loved sister
to Joyce and Lib and sister- in-law
to Arthur and Dick.
She was a good friend to many
and will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at 11:15am on Thursday 12th September at Arksey All Saints Church,
followed by a private committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be made to Mayflower Animal Sanctuary,
a collection plate will be
available after the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
