JACKSON Ann Lynn Passed away peacefully at her home in Rossington on the 5th December 2019
aged 73 years.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Michaels Church Rossington on Thursday 19th December 2019 at
2.30pm, followed by Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired, donations can be made to Cancer Research UK.
A collection plate will be provided
at the Crematorium
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edward Street, Rossington Doncaster Tel 01302 867902
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
