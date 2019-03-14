Home

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Ann Isle Notice
Isle Ann Jacqueline (Jackie) Peacefully on 2nd March
and of Dunscroft
(formerly Stainforth), aged 68 years.
The beloved wife of Phil, dearly loved mam of Joanne and Philip and
mum-in-law of Gez and Dawn,
a devoted nanna, loving sister and auntie and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 10.20am. Please note, family flowers
only by request but, if desired,
donations in lieu may be made to
British Lung Foundation,
a collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
