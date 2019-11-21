|
FALLER Anita Peacefully on 12th November, after a long illness and of Intake, aged 73 years.
The beloved wife of Malcolm,
much loved mum of Martin and Teresa, a devoted grandma and good friend
to many. She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 12.20pm.
Please note family flowers only
by request but, if desired,
donations in lieu may be made
to Macmillan Cancer Care.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019