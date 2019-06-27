|
|
|
Gormley Andrew Joseph Peacefully on the 18th June 2019, at his home and of Bessacarr, aged 91 years.
The much loved husband of Chrissie, a loving dad, grandad and great grandad who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
St Paul's RC Church, Cantley on Thursday 4th July at 10.30 am
followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to Diabetes UK or Ward S11 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary c/o W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
