Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
Rose Hill Crematorium
Alma Freebury

Alma Freebury Notice
Freebury Alma Peacefully on the
8th December and of Wadwoth, aged 89 years,
a devoted wife to the
late Charles Freebury and
a much loved mum, nanna,
great nanna and a dear mother in law.
She will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
At rest.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 27th December at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be greatfully received
to the Alzheimer's Research UK.
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019
