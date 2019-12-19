|
BARRASS Allan Passed away peacefully in hospital on 9th December and of Stainforth,
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Marjorie Edna also a loving father, grandad and great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service at St Marys Parish Church, Stainforth followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for
Western Park Hospital, a plate
provided at Rose Hill.
For a time and date of the funeral please contact B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake,
tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019